Shallowater ISD announces funeral information for student killed in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Shallowater Independent School District has announced funeral arrangements for 16-year-old Reagan McCormick, who died in a collision Sunday night at North Slide Road and Erskine Avenue.
From Shallowater ISD’s Facebook page:
On Sunday evening, Shallowater ISD lost an exceptional young man. Reagan McCormick was a friend to many and will be missed by all. Please keep Reagan’s family, our school community and any others affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers.
Service times will be as follows:
Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Combest Funeral Home at 2210 Broadway.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday December 21, 10:00 a.m. at The Message at 5502 Auburn Street.
The family is asking for pictures. Please email to caitlinpaige22@gmail.com or call Caitlin 806-724-8766
If you have any memorials, please bring them to the visitation on Friday night, rather than to the high school.
