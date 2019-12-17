TTUHSC announces ‘Your Life, Our Purpose’ raises more than $102.5 million

“We are doing exceptional things at our great university, and I’m excited about what’s to come,” said TTUHSC Interim President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D. “This successful campaign is an incredible accomplishment and certainly one worth today’s celebration! What’s even more impressive is that behind the numbers are individuals who have chosen to join us in our mission. Your generosity demonstrates the value you place in TTUHSC, and you are making an invaluable impact!”