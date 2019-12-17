Very cold night expected again

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another very cold night is expected across the South Plains.
You may need a coat and gloves as temperatures drop into the teens and 20’s overnight tonight.
Clear skies continue across the South Plains.
Temperatures fall to near 20 degrees in Lubbock which would match the temperature we registered Tuesday morning.
Very dry air remains in place across the entire viewing area.
Under mostly sunny skies, Wednesday should be warmer than Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 50’s. Winds become west at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours.
Very cold temperatures are expected again Wednesday night with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.
Thursday brings more clouds and chilly daytime highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.
An early look at Christmas Day is showing daytime highs in the 55 to 60 degree range with lows near the freezing mark.
Models are showing the risk for isolated rain showers Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but this could still change.
Stay tuned!
