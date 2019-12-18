Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

2 dead after Petersburg crash overnight, Lynn Nowlin new mayor of Slaton, House to vote on impeachment

Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | December 18, 2019 at 6:27 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 6:27 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a crash near Petersburg has left two people dead and one 11-year-old in the hospital.

  • DPS reports Joshua Hinjosa was going the wrong way when his vehicle crashed head-on into a Jeep, around 9:43 p.m.
  • He and the other driver of the Jeep, 39-year-old Eva Cordova, died at the scene.
  • Read more here: 2 dead after crash north of Petersburg

Lynn Nowlin will be the new mayor of Slaton.

The U.S. Senate passed a $738 billion defense bill.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote today to impeach President Trump.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.