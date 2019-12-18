Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a crash near Petersburg has left two people dead and one 11-year-old in the hospital.
- DPS reports Joshua Hinjosa was going the wrong way when his vehicle crashed head-on into a Jeep, around 9:43 p.m.
- He and the other driver of the Jeep, 39-year-old Eva Cordova, died at the scene.
Lynn Nowlin will be the new mayor of Slaton.
- She won a runoff election Tuesday, beating John Gatica with 60 percent of the vote.
The U.S. Senate passed a $738 billion defense bill.
- This also gives U.S. troops a pay raise.
- The bill now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.
The House of Representatives is expected to vote today to impeach President Trump.
- He is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
- Debate on the articles of impeachment will be limited to six hours followed by a vote.
