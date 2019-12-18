Five down, 167 to go for NAAG cases at Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It may be small, but 5 families will be receiving death certificates after months of waiting. The Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s office has completed five of the 172 cases NAAG Pathology Labs left unfinished.
Medical Examiner Dr. John Lang told KCBD 60 more cases are expected to be sent to the county on Friday. The rest will be sometime in January. This comes after NAAG and the county signed an agreement to facilitate the return of the autopsy reports along with the notes.
