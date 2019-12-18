Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. MST

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new report has shown the city of Albuquerque needs about 500 new beds to accommodate all of the adults who are sleeping on the streets, in parks and other unsheltered locations. The Albuquerque Journal reported Friday that the $45,000 analysis was intended to help the city determine how to safely accommodate people without any place to stay over the night. Officials say the report does not include any additional capacity needed to serve families. Officials say 545 out of more than 1,500 people were considered unsheltered. Officials say the city needs 463 to 518 new shelter beds to meet the demand, doubling what is currently available.