Lubbock County Democratic Party Exec. Committee urges Rep. Arrington, Senators Cruz and Cornyn to support impeachment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On the eve of debate and a vote regarding articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Lubbock County Democratic Party Executive committee delivered a release, urging representative Jodey Arrington, as well as Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to support the impeachment.
On Tuesday, December 17, at 6:55 p.m., the Lubbock County Democratic Party Executive committee passed a vote to show support for President’s impeachment and removal.
From the Lubbock County Democratic Party:
the Lubbock County Democratic Party expresses in the strongest terms possible our support for the impeachment and removal from office of Donald John Trump. We assert that the evidence presented so far proves he has committed high crimes and misdemeanors, having violated the laws of the United States, the Constitution of the United States, and his own oath of office.
He has subverted the democratic process, endangering our national security in a multiplicity of ways.
We urge our representative in Congress, Mr, Arrington, to support the impeachment of Donald John Trump, and urge our state’s representatives in the senate, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz to support the removal from office of Mr. Trump and his disqualification to hold any office of public trust under the United States for the remainder of his life.
Congressmen in the Democratically-controlled House will debate and vote Wednesday, December 18, on the resolution to impeach President Trump. The impeachment will then go to the Republican-majority Senate for a vote on whether or not to remove President Trump from office.
