Lubbock Police and Lubbock’s Sheriff’s Office will watch over your home and business over holidays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Lubbock Police and the Lubbock County Sheriffs office are reminding the public they’re available to keep their eyes on your homes and businesses this holiday season.
The two agencies offer this service all year long, but they know a lot of people leave town for the holidays and want to ensure as much of a crime-free holiday season as possible.
“Our key is we don’t want the Grinch hitting people’s houses during the holidays or minimize it as much as we can, so by it being able to slow down some areas and enhance our patrol capabilities out there in housing and home subdivisions out there to minimize things as much as possible,” said Sheriff Rowe.
The careful watch on your home is a part of Lubbock Sheriff’s office’s “St. Nick Operation.” When you call the Sheriff’s Office or Police Department, you can tell them about the details of activities going on at your house or business like when the lights turn off or if you have someone coming over to water your plants. This way they know if they need to intervene.
“Anytime we can prevent crime or future crime, that’s going to be a benefit to our community,” said Allison Matherly, the public information officer with Lubbock Police Department. “It’s really hard for us to know whether or not somebody’s out of town if we don’t have the information. And so something might be going on and it might not look suspicious to us or at all with certain scenarios.”
The Sheriff’s Office’s focus this holiday season is increasing patrol units. This means undercover and marked cars to look for criminals who could steal your things.
“No matter what, they’re going to look for any number of ways and be innovative, in regard to a criminal. They will find ways. Society has changed and we’ve migrated to the ways of online shopping and fast shipping and these types of things, but with the busy lives we all lead, people may not be home at the time those deliveries are being made, so again these individuals will figure it out."
Contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 775-1480 or Lubbock Police at 775-2865.
In addition, Sheriff Rowe is encouraging the public to look into lighting for the dark areas of your home or business, lock all cars and doors, and ask your neighbors to pick up your packages.
