Nowlin wins Slaton mayoral spot against Gatica

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Lynn Nowlin is the new mayor of Slaton, after winning a runoff election Tuesday night.
Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. inside the Slaton Independent School District Administration Office at 140 E. Panhandle Ave.
Of five candidates who sought the position in the November election, Nowlin received 32 percent of the vote and John Gatica received 28 percent. The Lubbock County Elections Office reports 512 voters have cast a ballot during the early voting period.
Final unofficial results posted at 8 p.m. Tuesday placed Lynn Nowlin ahead of John Gatica with a percentage of 60.30% to Gatica’s 39.70%.
This election is to fill the mayoral seat left open after the late-May death of Slaton’s mayor D.W. “Dubbin” Englund. Election results can be found on the elections office website here.
More voting information can be found on the Lubbock County Elections Office website here: Lubbock County Elections
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.