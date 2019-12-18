Patrick Mahomes selected for 2020 Pro Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes has been selected for the 2020 Pro Bowl. It’s the former Red Raider’s second straight time being named to the Pro Bowl.
Mahomes picked up the third highest number of votes.
He’s passed for over 3,600 yards this season so far with 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
Mahomes has helped Kansas City win the AFC West Title despite missing two games this season with an injury.
Kansas City is at Chicago this week
