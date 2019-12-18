Pay It Forward: Kicking off Wolfforth EMS and Fire Department’s 2019 Toy Drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union teamed up to kick off Wolfforth EMS and Fire Department’s Toy Drive.
“This is a program that we’ve done for years. We have a new coordinator this year. And Bri Evjen is taking over for the first time. We put it out on Facebook. And we try to get as many people to bring a toy down for kids,” said Doug Hutchinson, firefighter/EMT at the Wolfforth Fire and EMS.
“We brought a lot of items here that we're ready to donate, would you like to go surprise Bri?” Vicki Love, CEO, WesTex Federal Credit Union asks Hutchinson. “Let's do it.”
Hutchinson goes to find Bri Evjen, the new coordinator for the Toy Drive. He tells her, “You have to trust me. Close your eyes. Walk outside with me,” said Hutchinson. “Okay, Bri. I’d like for you to meet Vicki Love. This is my friend. She’s with WesTex Federal Credit Union. And she’s here to pay it forward.”
"Our donation is going to CPS,” said Evjen, “I was on the phone, her name was Paige and she was super excited about their kind of, Like, just beside myself with how excited she was. and I told her I said, you know, we’re just starting up. This is the first year we’ve done it, and so she said we’ll take whatever you bring, and now I actually get to do a huge donation to them.”
"We're donating to what they call the Rainbow Room,” said Evjen, “What it is, is when children get placed into care or if they're moving placement or anything like that, the CPS worker who is placing them, has access to what they call the "rainbow room" and it has toys, hygiene products, new clothes- anything they need to you know, help the children get started and adjust."
Wolfforth Fire and EMS is collection donations until Friday, December 20, 2019. You can drop your donations at 305 Cedar Ave in Wolfforth between the hours of 8 am-7 pm.
