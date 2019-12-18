Randy Christian and the Reason - Why Me?

Randy is grateful that a cousin took the time to document illnesses in the family tree and discovered 17 people with cancer. The trouble for Randy started at age 14 with rectal bleeding. That’s when he had his first colonoscopy. In his 20’s, a doctor was blunt. Randy says, “He looked me right in the eye and said, you know what this family history means? It’s not a matter of if. It’s a matter of when.”