Restaurants open on Christmas Day 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you are looking to go out on Christmas day to eat or want something other than the traditional holiday food, we’ve got a list of restaurants in Lubbock that will be open on Christmas Day. If you have other restaurant openings, please email kcbd.
Denny’s at both locations will be open all day.
Furr’s Fresh Buffet will be open on Christmas Day 11 a.m - 6 p.m.
IHop at both locations will be open all day.
Joe’s Crab Shack will be open on Christmas from 4 p.m. -11 p.m.
Ohana Steakhouse and Sushi Bar will be open at both of its locations during its regular hours.
The Pecan Grill in the Overton Hotel and Conference Center will be open during its regular hours, with a Christmas Day brunch starting at 11 a.m.
Tommy’s Famous Burgers located at 117 University Avenue will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
