Slaton man on his 3rd tour in Kuwait gets Christmas cheer from his wife back home

Slaton, Texas (KCBD) - Sergeant Manuel Hernandez, of Slaton, is currently deployed in Kuwait. SGT Manuel Hernandez of the Army Reserve’s 820th Signal Company, stationed in Kuwait and forward deployed to Bagram Air Field Afghanstan
Manuel’s wife, Cresencia Hernandez, reached out to see if KCBD would spread some Christmas cheer for her husband and their family during the holiday season.
Sergeant Hernandez has 3 wonderful children waiting back home for him to return next fall.
All of us at KCBD News Channel 11 want to thank Sergeant Hernandez for his service and wish him and his family a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
