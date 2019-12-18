Weather today and Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bundle up this morning for wind chills again in the teens and single-digits. A little milder this afternoon as temperatures warm. Even warmer days are on the way. While my near-term forecast remains dry, there are hints of some precipitation around Christmas.
Sunny today with a few high cirrus clouds late. Highs this afternoon will be in the 50s. I expect just a slight breeze today, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph most of the day.
Mostly fair and cold tonight. While not quite as cold, I expect Thursday morning lows will range from the upper teens in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-20s in the southeastern viewing area. Winds will be light, generally less than 10 mph.
Cloud cover increases tomorrow. Under a partly cloudy sky afternoon temperatures will peak from the mid-40s northwest to the mid-50s southeast. Winds will pick up a bit, with a 10 to 20 mph breeze and gusts of 25 to 30 mph Thursday afternoon.
A gradual warm up is on tap Friday through Sunday. A few clouds will pass overhead from time to time. Lows will be in the 20s Friday and Saturday, with highs climbing from the 50s Friday to the 60s Sunday.
Yesterday I mentioned our 10-Day Forecast on our Weather Page (kcbd.com/weather) and in our free Weather App included Christmas (as well as the day after). If you took a peak you probably noticed I mentioned a slight chance of showers. And if you noted the temperatures you probably surmised any precipitation for Lubbock would be rain. This morning the potential for precipitation appears a little higher.
I'm keeping the precipitation chance for Christmas in the slight category for now. Which has much to do with the time between now and then. Today is Day 1 of the forecast, which makes Christmas Eve Day 7 and Christmas Day 8. There are any number of things which may change: Intensity of the system involved, earlier or later arrival, track of the system, moisture available, and temperatures.
Keep an eye or two on our forecast, watching for possible updates.
