Chilly nights and mild afternoons ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Clouds will continue to increase over the region overnight, but no rain is expected. However, the clouds will help to keep morning lows on Friday in the mid 20s to low 30s. It will still be cold tomorrow morning, but not quite as frigid as the last few days.
Clouds will slowly decrease tomorrow but temperatures will remain on the cool side. A weak cold front will move across the South Plains during the day bringing gusty northerly winds. IT also means that the afternoon temps will remain in the upper 40s to low 50s and that will make for a chilly day.
Moving into the weekend, skies will remain fair at night and sunny during the day from Saturday until late Monday. I expect some warming on Saturday, 58 degrees and then moving to the low 60s on Sunday.
The winds will return to the south to southwest over the weekend so that will increase those afternoon temps and the speeds will only average between 10-20 mph.
Monday, clouds return and by Christmas Eve into Christmas Day will have a slight chance of light rain and showers, but snow’s not in the forecast at this time.
Santa should have some smooth sailing as he returns to the South Plains next week.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.