Sentencing continues for Eloy Salas, who caused six-car pileup while running from police

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sentencing will continue Friday for Eloy Salas, Jr., found guilty of causing a six-car pileup during a police chase back on July 4, 2016.
Police say Salas crashed into a line of vehicles on I-27 while they were chasing his truck.
It started as a domestic disturbance call at 19th & Q around 9:30 p.m. Police located his vehicle in the 1800 block of Avenue U.
The pickup continued speeding and rear-ended one car, knocking it into a third. Police say it hit two more vehicles before coming to a stop.
Salas ran from the scene and was eventually brought down by a K-9 in an alley in the 1700 block of Avenue F.
Salas was charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, evading on foot and violating the conditions of his ankle monitor.
Police say two people were seriously injured and 11 others suffered minor injuries.
Salas has been in jail since that night in 2016.
Several different witnesses testified during on Thursday, describing the sight of seeing Salas' pickup hitting vehicle after vehicle. One witness said his daughter is scared to ride in the back seats of cars now.
The witness was sure he was going to die in the impact. He described getting out of his vehicle, a new family car that had been totaled, and seeing people with blood on their faces.
"I get scared that whenever I'm at a stop sign or red light that I'm going to get hit," one witness said.
Salas faces a possible sentence of 25 years to life in prison.
We’ll continue to cover this trial as sentencing continues Friday.
