Trump Shop in Lubbock sees increase in sales after impeachment vote

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man from Las Vegas, Nevada is in Lubbock selling President Trump merchandise. Tino Ferreira travels the country selling everything from hats and beanies, flags, President Trump bobble heads, and more.
Ferreira says since Trump’s impeachment vote in the house Tuesday night, he has noticed an uptick in people stopping by.
“I’ve been touring all over the country. 2016, now we’re back on tour again with a Trump Shop,” Ferreira said.
Ferreira says he has been here for almost a week and will be here until Saturday.
“It’s been great. It is really booming. The people are getting fired up and excited...as they’re trying to put him down for this impeachment thing. It is actually firing up people to support him even more.”
Ferreira says he does get some hecklers, but they don’t bother him.
“Once in a while, yeah, you’ll get the shout outs. Yes, of course. But that’s all part of what’s going on right now. They are entitled to speak their mind. That’s fine. No problems. I don’t have a problem with that. It’s part of the deal.”
Ferreira says he will continue on his nationwide tour through the presidential election in November 2020. His shop can be found at 82nd Street and I-27.
