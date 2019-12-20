1 adult, 2 children dead after early morning fire at Friona apartment complex

FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - Three people have died after a fire at an apartment complex in Friona early this morning.
According to the Friona Police Department, crews responded to the fire at an apartment complex on Walnut Street around 5:00 a.m.
One apartment in the complex was engulfed with fire spreading to the apartments on each side.
One adult and two children died as a result of the fire.
Their identities have not been released pending notification of family.
No other injuries have been reported at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.