Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

1 injured in Depot District shooting, $1.7 trillion spending bill passed in Senate, things get heated during Democratic debate

Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | December 20, 2019 at 6:17 AM CST - Updated December 20 at 6:18 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a man is in the hospital after a shooting int he Depot District early this morning.

The sentencing hearing will continue today for 34-year-old Eloy Salas Jr.

The Senate passed a $1.7 trillion spending deal.

Right now headlines are concentrating on an exchange between Senator Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.