Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a man is in the hospital after a shooting int he Depot District early this morning.
- Police say someone opened fire during a fight, hitting the man several times in an alley near 17th Street and Texas Avenue.
- The victim’s name has not been released.
- That story will be updated here: 1 hospitalized after Depot District shooting Friday morning
The sentencing hearing will continue today for 34-year-old Eloy Salas Jr.
- A jury found him guilty of injuring more than a dozen people during a police chase three years ago.
- He could face up to life in prison.
- Read the latest coverage here: Eloy Salas could face life in prison for causing six-car pileup while running from police
The Senate passed a $1.7 trillion spending deal.
- The money keeps the government funded and avoids a shutdown at the end of this week.
- The measure now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.
- Read more here: Big spending bill wins Senate OK, has victories all around
Right now headlines are concentrating on an exchange between Senator Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
- Warren went after him for a fundraiser hosted inside a wine cellar in Napa Valley.
- This comes after weeks of transparency issues between the two.
- Read an overview from last night here: Progressives, moderates clash in 6th Democratic debate
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.