DPS offers safety tips for holiday driving

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nearly 10 fatal wrecks have happened in the past two weeks in Lubbock County and now, with Christmas around the corner, DPS is reminding drivers to stay safe.
DPS is putting extra patrols on the roads for traffic enforcement during the holidays.
One of the biggest dangers is distracted driving. DPS Sergeant Johnny Bures says many recent wrecks in Lubbock and Lubbock County have involved distracted drivers.
“Distraction in the vehicle, maybe not so much on a cell phone, but maybe distractions in the vehicle, talking with someone, messing with radio, or messing with cell phones or putting in GPS coordinates in or something like that,” Sgt. Bures said.
Sgt. Bures is asking everyone to get their distractions out of the way before they put their hands on the wheel, such as plugging in directions on a GPS.
If you’re driving after a holiday party and have been drinking, Bures reminds people to get a designated driver or use a ride-share service.
He says to stay especially vigilant if you’re driving at night.
“It’s easier to see if there’s something in the roadway ahead of you like a tire or something like that, or animals crossing the road at night, too, and it’s harder to see at night.”
He’s also urging drivers to slow down.
For all of these reasons, DPS is putting more patrol units out on the highways.
“If we can get more units out there where it can slow down drivers a little bit... Sometimes when you see the police car, you back off a little bit, whether you’re speeding or not.”
Bures also says it’s easy to end up in the wrong lane when people are driving in and out of unfamiliar places.
“If you’re not looking down the road and looking for potential hazards, then two vehicles come up on each other - that’s where they’re going to meet, in that left-hand lane, so we definitely want folks to use that lane for passing only. It’s safer, especially if you’re driving greater distances and getting closer to bigger cities.”
Also, if you see an emergency vehicle or TxDOT vehicle trying to get by, you must pull over and if you can, slow down to 20 miles per hour of the posted speed limit.
If you are stranded on the side of the road or want to report a drunk driver, call the DPS motorists hotline at 1-800-525-555.
