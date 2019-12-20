Early morning fire in Plainview being investigated as suspected arson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fire at a Plainview motel early Friday morning is being investigated as suspected arson by the Fire Marshal.
The City of Plainview posted a picture of the Plainview Fire Department responding to the fire, saying they were dispatched to the area of 3600 Olton Road, around 4:36 a.m., where one motel room was fully involved.
The City says within two hours, fire crews extinguished the fire and cleared the scene. The room where the fire began was completely destroyed and there was moderate smoke and structural damage to the walkway and adjacent rooms.
The City says the Fire Marshal is currently investigating this case as suspected arson.
