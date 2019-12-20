Food for Thought: 12/19/2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each week health inspectors check out the cleanliness of local eateries. Some have a flawless inspection and land on the top performer’s list; but, that’s not the case for our first stop that had more than a dozen violations.
Pronto Mart at 502 50th had 13 violations.
Tamale meat was not kept at the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees or below.
Food in the microwave was reheated to 115 degrees. It must be reheated to at least 165 degrees.
Burritos were not at least 135 degrees.
Cans were dented. This can cause botulism.
An employee did not properly wash their hands.
Employees were eating in the kitchen area. Drinks were on a prep table.
Wet wiping clothes were on a prep table.
There was no thermometer in the reach-in cooler.
Utensils were on a hand washing sink and a mop was in front of it. Hand washing sinks are for hand washing only to prevent cross contamination.
The weather strip on the back door was damaged, and there were holes in the ceiling.
Ceiling tiles above the food prep area were dusty.
Seals were damaged on the hand sink and 3 compartment sink.
Food handler cards were expired. And, the inspector notes - due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
The report shows most of the violations were corrected during the inspection.
Now to the good news.
Here's a look at this week's top performers:
Cracker Barrel at 5018 Milwaukee
The Green Stream at 2601 19th
The Lost Cajun at 6810 Milwaukee
Porky’s Smoking Grill (mobile unit)
Here’s a look at the complete inspection: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/storage/images/wyv9GifCqFG6cpkI167p6nKKkUk1YjDRQvSLSIy1.pdf
