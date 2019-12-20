1 hospitalized after Depot District shooting Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in the hospital following a fight near two night clubs in the Depot District Friday morning.
Police report the shooting was just after 1 a.m. in an alley in the 1700 block of Texas Avenue. Vincent Clemente, 21, was shot several times after a fight escalated between him and another man.
He was taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries by private vehicle. Meanwhile, the suspect ran away from the scene.
There has been no identifying information released on any suspect or suspects. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.