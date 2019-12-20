2 injured in hit-and-run crash in east Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency officials are on the scene of a crash on East 4th Street just outside of the East Loop 289.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. at East 4th Street and Niter Ave.
Police on the scene say two people have been injured in the crash and they have both been taken to the hospital.
East 4th Street is closed in both directions until the scene can be cleared.
There are no details about the vehicle that did not stay on the scene.
