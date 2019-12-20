KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zoey

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Zoey, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Zoey is a 1.5-year-old pit mix who is spayed and up-to-date on her shots.
She is a bit feisty, but playful. She would probably work best as an only dog.
Zoey’s adoption fees for Friday, Dec. 20, have been waived.
LAS is also having a special throughout the month; all spayed or neutered animals are free to adopt.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mazie Jade
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.