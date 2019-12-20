Kiwanis Club of Lubbock collecting cell phones for soldiers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Kiwanis Club of Lubbock wants to make sure all our servicemen and women can stay connected with their families over the holidays - by collecting cell phones.
“We’re trying to get as many cell phones as we possibly can, get lots of free airtime on it and get them to soldiers so they can contact their loved ones,” said Tom Andrews, a board member who is helping build the program in Lubbock.
Cell Phones for Soldiers is a nationwide nonprofit based out of Alpharetta, Georgia that refurbishes donated cell phones and sends them to soldiers with a calling card, so the servicemen can use them for free.
“If you happen to be in Afghanistan, and you’d like to let you family know that you’re doing okay, you’d like to contact them quickly.”
Phones are sent to servicemen here at home, too. Since the nonprofit was created in 2004, it has provided more than 300 million minutes of free talk time and recycled more than 15 million cell phones. They also mail approximately 1,500 calling cards each week.
Andrews is growing the program here in Lubbock. There are around 10 locations right now. That’s more than the four that were out less than a month ago.
“I’m a veteran myself and back in the day, there were no cell phones and letters took a long time, I was in the Navy. I was on a destroyer called the U.S.S. Bordelon.”
Andrews says they’ll take any kind of phone.
“They’ll take parts out of the phone and put it into another phone. You can make one working phone out of a couple of dead ones.”
In addition to collecting phones, Cell Phones for Soldiers also sets up funds for a program called Helping Heroes Home for soldiers who need to return home on short notice.
“They also collect donations for an emergency fund so that soldiers who might need to come home for any family emergency.”
Andrews is hoping to send out the first batch of phones by the beginning of 2020.
Locations where you can find the boxes:
Clock Doc - 3534 34th St.
Battery Joe - All Lubbock locations (7301 University Ave., 4411 19th Street, 6223 82nd Street)
Riversmiths Chicken & Catfish - 406 Avenue Q
It’s Greek to Me - 7006 University Ave.
First Christian Church - 2323 Broadway
AIM Mail Center - 4414 82nd St.
