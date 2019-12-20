Lubbock man sentenced to over 8 years in prison for possession of prepubescent child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to over eight years in prison (97 months) after admitting to possession of prepubescent child pornography.
During a search, Homeland Security agents found a shocking collection of child pornography on an iPad belonging to Ernest Macias, III.
They found 89 videos documenting the sexual abuse of children, including at least one that involved a prepubescent minor. There were also videos of toddlers being sexually abused by various adults.
Forensic analysts identified more than 600 images and depictions of child pornography.
Macias admitted to downloading child pornography for the past several years.
He faced up to 20 years in prison but was sentenced to eight.
There is not a mugshot of him that I can find.
