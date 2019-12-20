Eloy Salas could face life in prison for causing six-car pileup while running from police

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was day one of sentencing for 34-year-old Eloy Salas, Jr. after a jury found him guilty of evading in a vehicle with enhancements added. Salas could face anywhere from 25 years to life in prison.
Back in July 4, 2016, Salas was involved in a car chase. Due to the speed he was driving, he caused a six-car pileup and hospitalized 13 people.
On Thursday, the judge heard from victims who suffered that night. All had similar testimony and said after being involved in the accident, they haven’t been able to look at the roads of Lubbock the same way since.
When the last witness took the stand, her story left the courtroom in silence.
The woman took the stand at Salas’ sentencing, shaking, with tears in her eyes. She told the court she was in Lubbock on leave from being stationed in New York. She said she was actually up for a promotion to become sergeant, and she would begin the process when she got back from leave.
On July 4th 2016, this woman said she was in Lubbock with her significant other. All she says she can remember is driving on the Loop and then it all went black.
She says she woke up in the hospital and felt pain throughout her body. She later found out she was struck by Salas on the highway.
The crash caused her to fracture her neck, break a rib, and sent her muscles into shock. She told the judge her injuries were so bad, she couldn’t return to the military, though it was always her dream to serve in the army.
She told the judge, “I felt lost. I couldn’t stay in the army because I didn’t know what I was going to do with my life.”
Because of that, she says she tried to commit suicide. To this day, this woman says she can barely stand for longer than 10 minutes without feeling weak. She says she feels useless now, and blames Salas for the pain.
Salas’ sentencing will continue Friday at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.