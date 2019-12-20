Monday is the last night to visit Santa Land

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Those who want to make a visit to Santa Land before it closes have until Monday.
Santa Land is at the entrance of Mackenzie Park, east of Avenue A and the South Plains Fairgrounds.
The attraction will be open every night until then from 6 to 10 p.m., according to the City of Lubbock. There is no cost to attend.
Live entertainment will also be there nightly between 6:30 and 8 p.m. Hot chocolate and other refreshments will be sold at a concession stand there and families can have their photo taken with Santa for free.
But digital keepsake photos are $5.
Those who need more information are asked to call Parks and Recreation at 806-775-2673 or 806-775-2687. Information can also be found here.
