Missing New Mexico man found safe

The Union County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Matthew E. Mock. Mock is a thirty-four-year-old Caucasian male, six-feet-five-inches tall, weighing 312 pounds, with red hair, a red beard and mustache and brown eyes. Mock also wears prescription glasses. Mock was last heard from via cellphone on December 16, 2019. It is unknown what Mock was last seen wearing and may possibly be driving a silver 2003 Lincoln Town Car with an unknown Texas license plate. Mock is possibly around Lubbock or Amarillo Texas. Matthew E. Mock is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.