Request for parking lot prompts passionate pleas to City of Lubbock zoning board

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Zoning Board of Adjustment Thursday heard a case to allow Open Door, an organization helping homeless individuals, to build a parking lot on the west side of its facility at 1920 13th St.
A special exception would be needed to convert the residential lot into a parking lot. City staff recommended the ZBA approve the request but it was denied.
In sometimes passionate speeches, the ZBA heard from those in favor and those in opposition to the special exception. The overall discussion lasted more around two hours.
Those against the change spoke first. Most were residents or property owners near the Open Door location, which is the Overton area.
This included the president of the Board of Trustees for Lubbock Independent School District, superintendent, faculty and the Lubbock ISD Chief of Police.
Their arguments mostly centered around the safety of residents and visitors to the neighborhood. Speakers argued the homeless individuals in the area of the Open Door facility impact the area negatively by their actions toward other people and property.
Arguments against the change were made mostly in opposition to the larger issue of homeless individuals in the area and the nuisances and safety issues that sometimes follow. Lubbock ISD spoke in concern of the students and families who access the Pete Ragus Aquatic Center.
Joining others in opposition, Lubbock ISD expressed concern with the expansion of Open Door toward the district’s facilities. All Lubbock ISD representatives gave testimony about LISD’s added security at the center and incidents that have occurred on the property or witnessed from their facility.
While most said the work Open Door is admirable, many did not want the facility in the area and want it moved elsewhere.
Those in favor were largely administrators of the Open Door program and those who support or have benefited from the work it does.
They argued the actions of individuals outside the Open Door facility can’t be controlled by Open Door. Administrators for Open Door told the ZBA the parking lot would be used for employees, such as counselors who aid the homeless individuals change their lifestyle and ultimately find housing.
Some of the housing is south of Open Door, which both sides agreed had positive results.
Open Door’s executive director told the board the parking lot would allow for them to safely park vehicles, as some have been vandalized in the past, including the tires being slashed.
Open Door did advise the board that whether the Special exception was approved or not, Open Door would continue to operate in the area. However, they said there are no plans to expand its facility, only to expand housing opportunities around Lubbock for individuals who are ready to transition.
Ultimately the board voted 4-1 to deny the exception. Some members of the board referenced the opportunity to build another home on the lot, which was brought up during the meeting and supported by people on both sides of the issue.
Board members reminded the audience that the issues of homeless in the area are not in the purview of the ZBA and encouraged all to work together in addressing it.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.