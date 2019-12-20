Seton Hall faces Prairie View

SUPER SENIORS: Prairie View has relied heavily on its seniors. Gerard Andrus, Darius Williams, Lenell Henry, Chancellor Ellis and Dajuan Madden have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team's scoring this year and 78 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MYLES: Myles Powell has connected on 38 percent of the 92 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 34 over the last five games. He's also converted 78 percent of his free throws this season.