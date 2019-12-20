Trooper seizes over 100 pounds of marijuana, arrest 1 near Conway

CONWAY, Texas (KFDA) - One man is facing drug charges after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper seized over 100 pounds of marijuana in Carson County.
Wednesday about 2:59 p.m., a trooper stopped a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east on Interstate 40 near Conway for a traffic violation.
The driver was identified as 54-year-old Thomas Wimmer, of Clear Water, Florida.
During the traffic stop, the trooper found multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana in the truck bed that weighed about 101 pounds.
Wimmer was arrested and is facing a charge of felony possession of marijuana.
He was booked into the Carson County jail.
Officials said the drugs were being transported from Los Angeles to Brandon, Florida.
