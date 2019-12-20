Winter begins tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain showers may fall east and southeast of the viewing area today and tonight, but we continue on course for a dry weekend locally. Some rain showers may fall on the KCBD area around Christmas, as I've been noting the past several days. So, here's the update on today, the weekend, and those Christmas showers.
Updated precipitation outlooks for the KCBD viewing area for Christmas and for the Continental United States from today through next Sunday are in the accompanying video here on our Weather Page. Of course, the US view includes the viewing area. Take a peek at next weekend.
The stories and videos I post here are not meant to present completely duplicate information. While some information is repeated, each day’s story and video are meant to compliment each other. There’s information in today’s story that is not in the video and information in the video not in the story.
Today is the last day of astronomically Fall. Tomorrow is the first day of Winter, marked by the Winter Solstice (10:19 PM CST). The solstice is the point Earth's axial tilt shifts the North Pole farthest from the Sun, which translates to the fewest hours of sunlight of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
It is the tilt of the Earth, and not the distance from the Sun, that causes the winter and summer solstices and the seasons. Each hemisphere's cooler months happen when it's tilted away from the sun, and its winter solstice (December in the north, June in the south) marks the point when that half of the globe is tilted at its most extreme angle relative to the Sun.
It's called the shortest day of the year, a reference to the amount of possible daylight from sunrise to sunset. However, due to the discrepancy between clock-time and sun-time, the shortest day precedes the solstice by a week or so.
For Lubbock:
Earliest sunrise of the year - 5:37 AM (CST) around June 12
Latest sunrise of the year - 7:53 AM (CST) around January 8
Earliest sunset of the year - 5:39 PM (CST) around December 4
Latest sunset of the year - 8:02 PM (CST) around June 29
Maximum daylight (shortest night) is in June, when the length of day is about 14 hours and 20 minutes. Minimum daylight (longest night) is in December, when the time from sunrise to sunset is about 9 hours and 55 minutes.
Showers remain a possibility in our area Christmas, though the chance of measurable precipitation is iffy. That’s a very scientific word. Iffy. In this case, it means the chance of measurable precipitation is slim to none. The ingredients mentioned the past few days, the system’s intensity, arrival time, available moisture, and temperatures, haven’t varied much. The track, however, has shifted a bit north. You will be able to watch this morning’s updated graphics in the video posted along side this story.
Use our Weather Page (and Weather App) to help plan your travel or to check in on friends and family. Here on the Weather Page enter the zip code for the location you are interested in in the text box in the upper left corner of the currents section. In our Weather App tap the menu icon in the upper right, Location (older versions may be Settings), type in the city/town (older versions may be Edit Locations, then and add location), and enter.
That centers the Weather Page or Weather App to your area of interest's current conditions, radar, hourly, and extended forecasts. Enable the watch and warn layer in the radar and you'll see any in effect for that location. Explore the layers, overlays, and alerts options in the Interactive Radar. Click the menu button in the lower right. Select "Temperature Plots". In the Weather Page version, scroll the menu down just a bit and select "Current Conditions" and "Temperature Plots". Zoom in and out to change the number of locations displayed. Try the overlay icon "Current Conditions".
If you are traveling and want current and forecast information for your current location, set our Weather App to "Follow Me" (allowing location sharing) and the app will keep up with you.
For road conditions in any state you are located in call 5-1-1 from a mobile device. This works in most, though not all, states. Or check online. For Texas go to DriveTexas.org. In New Mexico go to NMRoads.com. A search for “XX road conditions”, where XX equals any state two-letter abbreviation, will link you to information for that state.
