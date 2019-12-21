Atmos Energy provides Christmas for veterans and their families

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A veteran and his family received a Christmas surprise this evening.
Atmos Energy is providing Christmas for three nominated veterans and their families in Lubbock and surrounding areas.
This evening, the Doyle family received items from a wish list comprised of Christmas gifts, groceries, hardship needs and more.
Atmos Energy said this is part of their commitment to give back to the community and those who served to protect it.
“We just felt it was the right thing to do. It’s about us giving back. I mean, we work here and we live here, so we need to give back to our communities. 'Tis the season, it’s about caring, it’s about sharing, it’s about giving back,” Ed Espinoza, the Operations Supervisor at Atmos said.
Atmos Energy chooses a different group to bless each year, this year it is veterans.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.