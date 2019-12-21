Cool and Dry Weekend Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold start to the morning will warrant a coat on your way outdoors. Long sleeves or sweater will keep you warm today as temperatures slowly increase into the upper 50's to low 60's under sunny sky.
Tomorrow starts cold again with temperatures falling into the 20′s again by sunrise, but Sunday afternoon promises to be warmer as upper level high pressure begins to pass over the region with temperatures rebounding into the mid to upper 60′s with a few clouds drifting over the South Plains.
Monday morning will still start out with temperatures below freezing, but the high pressure ridge will help afternoon temperatures increase into the upper 60's near 70 degrees, even with more clouds in the area.
A trough of low pressure will begin to approach the region by Tuesday afternoon which will bring slightly cooler temperatures for Christmas Eve.
Christmas Day will be mostly sunny and become mostly cloud by afternoon with a slim chance of shower development while temperatures reach the upper 50′s to low 60′s, keeping the chance for frozen precipitation out of the forecast.
Rain chances increase as the day progresses on Thursday starting in the southern South Plains. The additional moisture and clouds will keep temperatures for Thursday and Friday afternoon in the low to mid 50′s.
