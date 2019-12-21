Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Florida Atlantic is home for bowl season again to take on SMU in the Boca Raton Bowl on the Owls’ home field. It is FAU’s first game since Lane Kiffin left the Owls after three seasons and became the new coach at Ole Miss. FAU is 3-0 in its previous bowl appearances. SMU is playing a bowl game for the 17th time and for the first time in the state of Florida. This is one of just seven bowl games that feature two teams coming in with at least 10 wins. The others are the three College Football Playoff games along with the Cotton, Sugar and Rose bowls.