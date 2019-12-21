Lady Raiders move to 9-0 on the season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders moved to 9-0 on the season topping Arkansas Pine-Bluff 81-55 Friday Night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Alexis Tucker led five in double figures with 20. She also had six rebounds, six assists and seven steals, the most by a Lady Raider in four seasons.
Chrislyn Carr added 16 points, while Brittany Brewer added 12 points and none rebounds.
Boogie Johnson scored 11 with eight assists and Sydney Goodson netted 10 with nine rebounds.
After a slow start, the Lady Raiders led 25-16 after 1 quarter.
Texas Tech had 15 steals on the night as they are one of 11 teams left undefeated in Women’s college basketball.
The Lady Raiders wrap up four games in eight days hosting Louisiana-Monroe 1pm Sunday.
