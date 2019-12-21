Lubbock soldier surprises father by coming home for Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock soldier came home to surprise his father for the holidays.
Tazmin Salas decided to enlist in the army and has been training at boot camp in San Antonio since last July.
Tazmin told his family he will be able to come home on leave for Christmas, but didn’t tell his dad, Cesar Salas, exactly when.
Today, Tazmin surprised his father at his place of work at the Llano Distribution center on MLK Bvd.
“I love my dad. My dad’s important to me and it feels good to surprise him,” said Tazmin.
A surprise that took his dad completely by surprise.
“It's hard to explain. It was a nice surprise, I knew he was coming I just didnt know when," said Salas.
The family plans to spend as much time together as possible while Tazmin is home.
