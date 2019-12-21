No. 24 Red Raiders win in return of Jahmi’us Ramsey

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 24th ranked Red Raiders won their 53rd straight non-conference home game, beating UT-Rio Grande Valley 68-58 Saturday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Texas Tech’s leading scorer Jahmi’us Ramsey returned to the lineup and led the Red Raiders with 15 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 14 and Kevin McCullar chopped in 10.
The Red Raiders trailed by 8 in the first half, but went on a 12-0 run to take the lead. However the Vaqueros led 27-26 at the half.
Tied at 34, Tech went on an 11-0 run and pulled away for the win.
The Red Raiders started their new tradition of Rise Up and stand up at the beginning of the game and beginning of the 2nd half until the opponent scores.
Both times fans had to stand quite a while back thanks in part to the Red Raiders’ defense.
Afterwards in the post-game news conference, Coach Beard thanked the crowd for coming out and for starting off the new tradition strong.
The Red Raiders (8-3) are now In a mini-holiday break and are back in action against Cal State Bakersfield Sunday December 29th at 3pm at the USA.
After that they open Big 12 play hosting Oklahoma State on January 4th.
