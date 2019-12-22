Family hospitalized after crashing into concrete saw that fell off truck

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday, December 21 at 10:53 a.m. a Lubbock family was traveling on the Marsha Sharp Freeway when they crashed into a large piece of machinery that had fallen out of another vehicle.
The family ended up at Covenant Hospital with injuries and their vehicle was towed.
The piece of machinery appeared to be a large concrete saw. The saw had fallen out of a work truck onto the freeway.
The victims are asking if you were traveling in the area and witnessed anything, or have any information regarding the incident, to please reach out to the victim or law enforcement.
The victim’s Facebook post can be seen below:
