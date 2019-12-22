Crosby County 4-H allows community to give and take on Lorenzo’s main street

LORENZO, Texas (KCBD) - On the main road through the City of Lorenzo, Harrison Avenue, something may catch your eye on either side. There’s a way to stay warm and find a good book.
Garrison Raley is an Ambassador of Crosby County 4-H. He tells KCBD he wanted to complete a community service project and got an idea from an individual in Crosbyton who set up a coat rack in town.
“It’s a small town and word travels fast,” Raley said. “Everybody kind of stepped in and did their part and helped out.”
The coat rack requires a bit of community support because it sits on the sidewalk and offers a free coat to those who need one. It also gives people the chance to leave one coat or more. It’s the second year it’s been placed out in the community.
“As the first year went through, it opened my eyes more and I was like, ‘Wow, there really is a need for thing like this in communities that people don’t see.’ Each year we’ve donated about 200-plus jackets through the coat rack to people in need,” Raley said.
It’s been so successful, the past couple of years the Lion’s Club has not needed to conduct its annual coat drive for the community.
As for the other side of Harrison Avenue, there’s been a recent addition of a book box with the same goal of giving to people who need a book and collecting books from those who want to donate to the cause.
Third grader Ava Ramos was inspired by the coat rack and completed the book box in an old newspaper stand.
“Chapter books, little kid books, baby books,” Ramos explained the contents of the box.
She tells KCBD there’s a great benefit to reading.
“It helps you learn,” Ramos said.
The projects have taught the community a lot about each other, that they can come together to support one another.
“People in this town really care about them,” Crosby County Extension Agent Caitlin Jackson said. “They stop me all the time and say, ‘Hey, I saw some coats were off the rack so I stopped to fix them,’ or ‘I got a book from my granddaughter from the Take a Book, Leave a Book.’ So, these two projects have really shown me that there are so many good people here. Even though our town may be small, it’s definitely thriving with people who care about the community.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.