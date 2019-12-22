Pancho Clos at Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

This project originated here in Lubbock in 1971 by three members of the American GI forum, the late Bidal Aguero, the late Gus Medina and the late Jesse Reyes all from Lubbock. Since its inception, the project has been a huge success with the American GI Forum and mostly with the leadership of Robert Narvaiz. With great excitement, the organization has passed on the project to Fiestas Del Llano, Inc. to continue the tradition that was set out by the founders, the many contributors and countless volunteers since 1971. The project is co-sponsored by the Community Foundation of West Texas, plus other local groups, organization.