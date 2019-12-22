South Lubbock power outage caused by wreck near 103rd & Indiana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Lubbock was briefly without power after a vehicle crashed into a power pole and a parked car, causing a power outage near 103rd and Indiana Ave. Sunday afternoon.
Police told KCBD the driver suffered moderate injuries.
The crash took down a power pole and started a small fire. Power was restored later in the afternoon.
Customers who had finished shopping at Market Street at 98th and Quaker were allowed to leave without paying after the outage disabled all the registers.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.