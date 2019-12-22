Quiet weather through Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Quiet weather conditions are expected across the South Plains through Sunday.
Saturday was the first official day of Winter and the shortest day of the year.
Each day will get longer through Saturday, June 20th which will be the Summer Solstice in 2020.
Fair skies are in the forecast tonight.
Low temperatures fall into the middle and upper 20’s with light winds overnight.
Sunday will be mild.
Under mostly sunny skies, highs end up in the middle to upper 60’s. Southwest winds average 5 to 10 mph.
Mild temperatures continue Monday and Christmas Eve Day.
Christmas Day is looking rather mild this year with highs in the 60’s and lows in the upper 30’s.
A West Coast storm system could bring rain to the area Thursday and a wintry mix Friday and Saturday.
