Slaton community distributes toys, food to families as part of Santa Red and Blue program

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 120 volunteers joined the Slaton Police and Fire Departments to organize food and toys on Saturday, getting them ready to distribute to over 130 families including more than 300 children.
“They’re home-bound. Maybe they’re disabled, maybe they don’t have anyone they’re going to see for the Christmas holidays. These people maybe are the only people they might see,” said Chief Trevor Barnes of the Slaton Police Department.
Fundraising and donations helped purchase all of the items, including food from the South Plains Food Bank.
“Every child gets three to four age-appropriate toys, and an onslaught of food that’s unimaginable. As you can see here, we have dry boxes and freezer boxes and all sorts of things,” Barnes said. "We have a men’s church group from Our Lady of Guadalupe, a church group out here, cooking us breakfast - breakfast for lunch after we’re done with all of this today.”
Volunteers hopped on trucks and trailers and were escorted by law enforcement officials as they went to different homes where they met with a lot of grateful families.
Recently elected Mayor of Slaton, Lynn Nowlin says she’s grateful for this year because getting the funds to put on the program was tough before non traditional donors stepped in to help.
"Then we got this huge donation that allowed us to go out and buy the things we needed to fulfill a lack of what we usually receive. It all fits together. It’s amazing how we get what we need and then we get it distributed,” Nowlin said. “We even have a group of women that get together and sew every week. They’ve made 100 or so little blankets - quilt-type blankets - one for each family and they work on that diligently.”
“This is great. This is what law enforcement’s about. We’re going back to community police. I communicate with South Plains Police Chiefs Association all of the time about what we can do to be a better community and law enforcement,” Barnes said.
