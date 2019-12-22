South Plains Red Cross helping first responders fighting deadly Friona apartment fire

FRIONA, Texas (KCBD) - The American Red Cross of the South Plains is helping first responders who fought the deadly apartment fire that broke out in Friona on Friday.
Our local chapter of the Red Cross was sent to provide canteening or support to the first responders who fought the blaze.
The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex.
The fire killed one man and two children. More than 100 people were displaced from their homes and were sheltered at the school’s activity center.
Firefighters from Amarillo were called to help fight the blaze.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.