Warm and Sunny Sunday Great For Outdoor Plans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold start to the day will end with high temperatures reaching the upper 60's near 70 degrees under sunny sky. Relatively calm wind speeds become southerly by this evening as overnight temperatures drop into the low 30's under clear sky.
Tomorrow will become slightly warmer by afternoon courtesy of the upper level ridge, bringing a few high clouds drifting over the South Plains.
A trough of low pressure will begin to approach the region by Tuesday which will keep afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60′s.
Christmas day will start with temperatures in the mid to upper 30′s and by afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 50′s to low 60′s with clouds increasing as the day progresses.
Data suggests that as early as Thursday afternoon light showers will begin to develop in the southern South Plains. Rain chances increase for the rest of the viewing area overnight Thursday while temperatures remain above freezing, no frozen precipitation is expected at this time.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers continuing to develop during the day. Models are in disagreement about when the shower activity will decrease, one suggesting that showers will remain in the area through Saturday while another keeps us dry on Saturday.
We will continue to monitor data as the week progresses and update the forecast as next weekend draws nearer.
