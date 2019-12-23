Chilly tonight, mild Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Chilly nights and mild days are in the forecast Monday and Tuesday across the South Plains.
High clouds will move across the area the next few days.
By Christmas Eve, a few sprinkles are possible across the western South Plains, but we will remain very dry at the surface making it hard to see anything measurable.
Tonight, we can expect high clouds and low temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees. West winds continue overnight.
Monday will feature high clouds and mild temperatures with highs in the middle to upper 60’s.
Partly cloudy skies continue Monday night with warmer overnight lows in the lower to middle 30’s.
Christmas Eve Day will become mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 60’s. A few sprinkles are possible late.
Christmas Day is looking rather mild this year with highs in the 60’s and lows in the upper 30’s.
Models are still indicating rain in our forecast Friday and Saturday with a wintry mix possible north and west of Lubbock.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.